Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved. Mandy Moore emotional over This Is Us end

Mandy Moore is struggling to "keep it together" as the end of 'This Is Us' grows closer.



The 37-year-old actress admitted emotions are running high on the set of the NBC family drama as they move towards the end of filming but she's doing her best to appreciate the time the cast have left together before they go their separate ways.



Asked who will be most emotional at the end, she told People magazine: "My emotions are always just right beneath the surface," she said. "So yeah, it could be any of us quite frankly.



"I think we're all super emotional about it at this point, but like trying to keep it together. I'm trying to just stay present and appreciate, you know, all the time that we have left with one another."



Mandy admitted it will be "hard to let go" of the show because playing Rebecca Pearson since 2016 has massively changed her life.



She added: "My life is fundamentally different in every way than it was six years ago. So grateful for this opportunity. It's gonna be really hard to let go.



"I mean, to have to play a character from her mid-20s to her mid-80s and everything in betwee.



"[It] was something I never ever expected. I can't imagine — it still sort of is mind-boggling to me. To go to work every day and go through four hours of make-up.



"But you know, yes, it's the most incredible gift. I've loved every single second of it."



While the cast are preparing for the end of the saga, creator Dan Fogelman admitted last month a spin-off movie could be in the pipeline one day.



He said: "I say no to nothing. I'm very aware that a midlife crisis is right around the corner for me, and that whatever I do next, I'm going to hate in comparison to the show and these actors, so I say no to nothing.



"When I want to do something for 'This Is Us' with these guys, I suspect they'll all be very busy and winning awards and Emmys and Oscars and all this stuff.



"If we could figure out a movie down the road, I'd love to get back together with these guys and do it. I don't know what that would be. By the end of this season, I think we'll have told the complete story, so, I'm not sure. If you're doing the movie of, like, what would happen if Jack survived the fire or something, but I don't know..."