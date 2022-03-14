186852
189425
Entertainment  

Hailey Bieber 'doing well' after suffering blood clot to her brain

Hailey OK after brain clot

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 362787

Hailey Bieber is "doing well" after suffering a blood clot to her brain.

The 25-year-old model - who has been married to pop star Justin Bieber, 28, since 2018 - took to social media following reports that she had been hospitalized to confirm that she had been treated for "stroke-like symptoms" and recovered in a matter of hours.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

The former 'Drop the Mic' host - who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin - went on to say that while the experience was "definitely one of the scariest moments" of her life she is "home now and doing well" as she thanked medical staff for their care.

She continued: "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

Hailey’s post comes soon after TMZ had reported that the condition "affected the way she moved, and the symptoms are typical for much older people", with a source claiming that doctors had ran a number of tests and are still trying to conclude the root cause of the problem.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

179737


TheTango.net
Tom Brady makes u-turn on retirement decision

Tom Brady makes u-turn on retirement decision

Showbiz | March 14, 2022

Husky has it out for hat

Must Watch | March 14, 2022

Grandparents preciously hold hands

Must Watch | March 14, 2022

Sir Rod Stewart fixes potholes near his Essex home

Showbiz | March 14, 2022

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | March 14, 2022




190002
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


190095
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
188894



189409
189397