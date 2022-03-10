Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have almost raised 30 million dollars to support the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have almost reached their $30 million goal in aid for Ukraine.



The ‘That 70s Show’ stars - who tied the knot in 2015 - thanked all those who donated in an emotional video after they raised $20 million to help people in Ukraine impacted by invasion of Russian troops ordered by President Vladimir Putin last month.



In an emotional video posted to Instagram on Thursday (10.03.22), the 44-year-old actor said: "We have raised over 20 million dollars in less than a week and I say 'we' as it is all of us together. But we are not done, our goal is 30 and we want to get there.”



Their new goal total comes after they hit $18 million after five days of beginning their fundraising effort, which “means so much” the 38-year actress as she addressed the “56,000 of you who were able to donate and support us, whether it was $5, $10, $1000.”



Mila - who was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi - continued: "It means so much to us and it does bring in a community and sense of belonging and ability to help.”



Ashton star - provided an update as to what the money was “supporting”, such as efforts centring around AirBnB and Flexport, a foreign freight transporter.



He said: "The first humanitarian aid is already on the ground…AirBnb is already taking in refugees.”



Last week, the couple - who share seven-year-old daughter Wyatt and five-year-old son Dmitri - kicked off their fundraising effort via another video where they promised to match donations up to $3 million.



In the clip, the ‘Black Swan’ star appealed for the violence to stop, declaring “there was no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.”



Mila continued: “I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything this country has done for myself and my family, but today I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian. The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.”



The former ‘Two and Half Men’ star praised the “bravery” of Ukraine, which according to the UN, has faced more than 474 civilian casualties since 24 February.



Ashton said: “While we witness the bravery of the people in the country she was born in, we’re also witness to the needs of those who have chosen safety.”