Selma Blair granted restraining order against ex-boyfriend

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Selma Blair has been granted a restraining order against her former boyfriend.



The 49-year-old actress had filed for a protective order on Feb. 25 as she alleged her ex Ronald Carlson attacked her on Feb. 22.



In court documents reported by People, Blair claimed Carlson came to her home to return a television, and the visit came minutes after she finished a multiple sclerosis treatment.



She said this left her weak, and she told him she wasn't feeling well after they had returned their keys to each other.



She alleged that he then verbally attacked her, calling her "useless" and saying: "I don't f****** deserve this, I can do so much better than you."



Blair has claimed in the court documents that he then "became enraged" and jumped "on top of her body while she was lying prone on the sofa."



She alleged that he "strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively."



She said that in self-defence, she put her fingers in his eyes and mouth while shouting to her housekeeper - who was upstairs - for help, but he allegedly covered her mouth and pushed her face "down into the coach."



She claimed she then lost consciousness briefly before another struggle which allegedly saw him slap her and push the side of her head and onto the floor, when her nose started to bleed. It's said he left and she then called the Los Angeles Police Department, while her nose started to bleed again while talking to officers at her home.



She passed out and was taken to hospital in an ambulance, while Carlson was arrested that evening for alleged domestic violence with corporal injuries.



The LAPD place a five-day protective order against him, and Blair was reportedly urged to file for a restraining order before that period ran out.



In pictures taken by the LAPD, she can be seen with bruising around her chin and neck, as well as marks on her hands.



She also claimed he has an unregistered, loaded firearm at his house and that he threatened to kill her during the alleged assault.



Her request for a restraining order was granted by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Feb. 25, while Carlson's later filing for his own restraining order was denied.