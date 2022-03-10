Marianne Faithfull moves into care home while she recovers from COVID effects

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Marianne Faithfull has moved into a care home.



The 75-year-old singer - who previously dated Mick Jagger - is living at Denville Hall, north west London, where several other stars including 'Fawlty Towers' actor Andrew Sachs and filmmaker Lord Attenborough have previously resided.



A friend of Marianne's told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "She's adding a touch of glamor to the home."



A spokesman for the 'As Tears Go By' hitmaker confirmed: "Marianne is staying at Denville Hall while she recovers from the ongoing effects of COVID."



Marianne was hospitalized for three weeks with the virus in April 2020, and in January 2021 she told how she may never sing again after battling COVID.



She said: "I may not be able to sing ever again. Maybe that’s over.



"I would be incredibly upset if that was the case, but, on the other hand, I am 74.



"I don’t feel cursed and I don’t feel invincible. I just feel f****** human.



"But what I do believe in, which gives me hope, I do believe in miracles. You know, the doctor, this really nice National Health doctor, she came to see me and she told me that she didn’t think my lungs would ever recover.



"And where I finally ended up is: OK, maybe they won’t, but maybe, by a miracle, they will. I don’t know why I believe in miracles. I just do. Maybe I have to, the journey I’ve been on, the things that I’ve put myself through, that I’ve got through so far and I’m OK. Does that sound really corny?”



And two months later, the star - who was previously in a long-term relationship with Mick, but slept with his Rolling Stones bandmate Keith Richards - admitted she was struggling financially due to the pandemic.



Marianne admitted things were "really quite desperate" in her life after a potential biopic about her - in which she'd be played by 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actress Lucy Boynton - was placed on hold due to the global health crisis.



She said at the time: “I really need the money. The pandemic f***** me up. I got so ill, I nearly died. I’ve got what they call long-term COVID.



"I was in hospital and all I remember about it is that I was in a very, very dark place and I presume that was being very close to death.



“I’ve been working on my singing, practicing singing with a friend of mine who plays guitar, because I am really frightened that I wouldn’t be able to sing anymore



"Three things: the memory, fatigue and my lungs are still not OK – I have to have oxygen and all that stuff. The side-effects are so strange. Some people come back from it but they can’t walk or speak. Awful...



"It’s wild, the things I forget. Short-term. I remember the distant past very well. It’s recent things I can’t remember. And that’s ghastly. Awful. You wouldn’t believe how awful it is."