Leonardo DiCaprio supports humanitarian groups in Ukraine

Leo supports Ukraine drive

Leonardo DiCaprio is providing support to victims of the war in Ukraine.

The Oscar-winning star has reportedly donated to several humanitarian groups that are helping people on the ground in Ukraine.

A source told People: "Leo had privately made several donations to humanitarian groups - CARE, IRC, UNHCR and Save the Children. All directed at Ukraine.

"He had been watching things unfold and wanted to support Ukraine the best he could. He will continue to support the humanitarian groups on the ground which are helping the people of Ukraine."

The 47-year-old actor is determined to support Ukrainians affected by Russia's recent invasion.

The insider added: "He stands with Ukraine and will continue to support."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, JK Rowling pledged to personally match donations up to £1 million ($1.32 million) in support of children in Ukraine.

The 'Harry Potter' author is seeking to help young Ukrainians through her Lumos Foundation, which launched an emergency appeal after Russia's invasion of the country.

The 56-year-old writer explained on Twitter: "I will personally match donations to this appeal, up to £1m.

"Thank you so, so much to all who've already donated, you're enabling @lumos to do crucial work for some of the most vulnerable children in Ukraine."

The author created the foundation in 2005 and it's currently raising money to help some of the most vulnerable people affected by the war in Ukraine.

JK threw her support behind the cause shortly after Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced plans to provide financial help to Ukrainian refugees.

The 34-year-old actress and Ryan, 45, revealed plans to match up to $1 million in donations to the United Nations Refugee Agency, in support of Ukrainian refugees.

A post on the UN Refugee Agency Twitter page explained: "Right now, the crisis in Ukraine is forcing families to flee their homes.

"Please make a donation today to send lifesaving aid to displaced Ukrainians, and @VancityReynolds @blakelively will match your gift $1-for-$1 up to $1,000,000."

