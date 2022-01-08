186142
Entertainment  

Sinead O'Connor's teenage son found dead

Sinead O'Connor's son dead

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 356453

Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son has been found dead, two days after going missing.

The 55-year-old singer revealed the news via social media on Saturday (08.01.22) morning, explaining to her followers that he "decided to end his earthly struggle".

She tweeted: "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace. (sic)"

Shane O’Connor had been missing since Thursday, and the police in Ireland previously admitted to being concerned for his welfare.

Sinead also took to social media to ask her son to contact her.

The singer - who changed her legal name to Shuhada Sadaqat in 2018 - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing.

"My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.

"This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety."

However, the Gardai has now confirmed that their search for Shane has ended.

A spokesperson told the Irish Mirror newspaper: "Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday 7 January 2022, a missing person appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

179738


Crazy for Harry Potter

Must Watch
Woman watches Harry Potter for the first time…
Funny animals
Galleries
Funny animals that will brighten your day.
Cute angry Yorkie kicks door
Must Watch
Franz is a very cute Yorkshire dog, but when he doesn’t...
Ashley Graham gives birth to twin boys
Showbiz
Ashley Graham has given birth to twin sons. The 34-year-old model...


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
179214


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
186651



184113
185947