Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved. Ashley Graham gives birth to twin boys: 'They are happy and healthy'

Ashley Graham has given birth to twin sons.



The 34-year-old model and her husband Justin Ervin have become parents to two baby boys after Ashley welcomed twins – who are the younger siblings of Ashley and Justin’s first son Isaac, who turns two later this month – on Friday (07.01.22).



Writing on her Instagram Story, Ashley said: “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.



“I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all.”



Justin reposted the message on his own Instagram story and added: "I love you, @ashleygraham.



"Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth! Thank you all for your prayers and support. (sic)”



The twins’ arrival comes less than two weeks ahead of Isaac’s second birthday.



Ashley first announced in July that she and her husband were expecting a year-and-a-half after they welcomed their first child.



She wrote at the time: "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."



Meanwhile, Ashley previously described herself as the "ultimate multi-tasker" since becoming a mother.



She said: "When you’re a mom, you have to do everything faster - eat, sleep. I’m the ultimate multi-tasker nowadays."



Ashley also explained that the coronavirus crisis gave her the maternity leave she never thought she would have.



Speaking about her lockdown experience, she shared: "We were pretty good at not living in fear but we took precautions.



"I created new routines and had the maternity leave I never thought I would have."