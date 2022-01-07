Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved. Halle Berry mourns Sidney Poitier: 'An enormous part of my soul weeps at your passing'

Halle Berry has mourned the death of Sidney Poitier, whom she “grew up idolising”.



The 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' actor – who was the first black winner of the Best Actor Oscar for his work on 'Lilies of the Field' – passed away aged 94 this week.



And Halle – who became the first Black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar in 2002 and is still the only Black woman to have taken home the award – has taken to social media to pay tribute to the “trailblazer”, stating he will “always be the true measure of a man”.



She wrote: "'A tiny bit of myself is lost when my friends are gone,' Sidney Poitier wrote in his book LIFE BEYOND MEASURE. My dear Sidney, an enormous part of my soul weeps at your passing.



“In your ninety-four years on this planet, you left an indelible mark with your extraordinary talent, paving the way for Black people to be seen and heard in the fullness of who we are. You were an iconic trailblazer; yours was a life well lived.



"I grew up idolizing you and will always remember the day when I first met you. It is the only time in my life when I’ve been rendered speechless! There I sat, with my words glued together, and you were as gracious and charming then as you would be during our decades of friendship to follow.



“Rest in peace, beloved Sidney. You are and always will be the true measure of a man. (sic)”



Halle previously gave a joint interview with Sidney in 2010 where they reflected on her big win – which she received for her role in ‘Monster’s Ball’ – as it came on the same night that Sidney was given the Academy Honorary Award.



The actress said at the time: "I was out of my mind, semi-conscious. But it was almost as if Sidney had a light on his head because he was in the balcony and I saw him standing up, and I have that very clear memory."



And Sidney added he was “elated” by Halle’s win, as he said: "You have to understand what an important moment it was. We are all still looking for fundamental acceptance."



Sidney’s passing was confirmed by Fred Mitchell, the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Bahamas, on Friday (07.01.22).



Fred said: "We've lost a great a Bahamian and I've lost a personal friend."