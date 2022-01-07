186840
Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Oscar, dies at 94

History making actor dies

Sidney Poitier, who won an Oscar for his role in "Lilies of the Field," and inspired a generation during the civil rights movement, has died at age 94.

The Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the announcement Friday morning.

Poitier broke through racial barriers and created a distinguished film legacy in a single year with three 1967 films at a time when segregation prevailed in much of the United States.

Poitier played a Black man with a white fiancee in "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" and a Black police officer "In the Heat of the Night" as Virgil Tibbs, and a Black teacher in "To Sir, With Love."

Poitier won his history-making best actor Oscar for "Lilies of the Field" in 1963, playing a handyman who helps German nuns build a chapel in the desert. Five years before that Poitier had been the first Black man nominated for a lead actor Oscar for his role in "The Defiant Ones."

