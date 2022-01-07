Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Oscar, dies at 94

Photo: CTV News

Sidney Poitier, who won an Oscar for his role in "Lilies of the Field," and inspired a generation during the civil rights movement, has died at age 94.

The Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the announcement Friday morning.

Poitier broke through racial barriers and created a distinguished film legacy in a single year with three 1967 films at a time when segregation prevailed in much of the United States.

Poitier played a Black man with a white fiancee in "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" and a Black police officer "In the Heat of the Night" as Virgil Tibbs, and a Black teacher in "To Sir, With Love."

Poitier won his history-making best actor Oscar for "Lilies of the Field" in 1963, playing a handyman who helps German nuns build a chapel in the desert. Five years before that Poitier had been the first Black man nominated for a lead actor Oscar for his role in "The Defiant Ones."