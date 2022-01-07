Khloe Kardashian "knows she deserves so much better" from Tristan Thompson.
The 30-year-old sports star recently admitted to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, and Khloe - who has True, three, with Tristan - is struggling to come to terms with the situation.
A source explained: "She is still very upset and it's been hard for her to accept this. After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another. She knows she deserves so much better."
Khloe's family are now keen to see her "move on" from the drama with Tristan.
The insider told E! News: "The family is relieved that it seems she is finally ready to move on and let go."
Tristan has already apologised to Khloe, 37, after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with Maralee.
The basketball player admitted Khloe doesn't deserve the "heartache and humiliation" he has caused her.
He recently wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.
"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.
"Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years."
Tristan also insisted he has the "utmost respect and love" for Khloe.
The sports star said: "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
Khloe Kardashian 'knows she deserves better from Tristan Thompson'
Khloe 'deserves better'
Khloe Kardashian "knows she deserves so much better" from Tristan Thompson.
More Entertainment News
- Vipers pause for COVID-19BCHL - 10:13 am
- You had COVID, now what?BC - 9:57 am
- Cops seize homemade gunKamloops - 9:46 am
- Crash closes Coq againBC highways - 9:43 am
- Child hospitalizations soarUnited States - 9:33 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]