The Beatles' landmark rooftop gig heading to IMAX

The Beatles’ legendary 1969 rooftop concert at Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters is coming to IMAX.



Following the footage featuring in Peter Jackson's ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ docuseries for Disney+, a 60-minute Exclusive IMAX Event Screening and Filmmaker Q&A will take place on January 30, 2022, to mark the anniversary of the landmark performance, which became their final public performance as a group.



Director and producer Peter said: "To celebrate the anniversary of the landmark performance, select IMAX® theaters will host the screenings with a filmmaker Q&A and give away exclusive mini-posters. The Q&A will be broadcast via satellite simultaneously to all connected IMAX locations.



“I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen.



"It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”



Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment, added: “Ever since Peter Jackson’s beautiful and illuminating docuseries debuted, we’ve heard non-stop from fans who want to experience its unforgettable rooftop performance in IMAX.



“We are so excited to partner with Disney to bring ‘Get Back’ to an entirely new stage and give Beatles fans everywhere a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch and hear their heroes in the unrivalled sight and sound of IMAX.”



A press release states that the footage will be "optimized for IMAX screens, digitally remastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Remastering) technology."



'The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert' will then run February 11-13, 2022. The complete docuseries, 'The Beatles: Get Back' will also be available on Blu-rayTM in the UK on February 28, 2022.



Meanwhile, Peter recently shared how he restored the sound on the Liverpool legends' songs for 'Get Back'.



The 'Lord of the Rings' director explained: "To me the sound restoration is the most exciting thing. We made some huge breakthroughs in audio. We developed a machine learning system that we taught what a guitar sounds like, what a bass sounds like, what a voice sounds like. In fact, we taught the computer what John [Lennon] sounds like and what Paul [McCartney] sounds like. So we can take these mono tracks and split up all the instruments we can just hear the vocals, the guitars. You see Ringo [Starr] thumping the drums in the background but you don’t hear the drums at all. That that allows us to remix it really cleanly.”