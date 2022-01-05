186840
182957
Entertainment  

Kanye West is 'keen to meet new women'

Kanye West in the prowl

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 356202

Kanye West has been "dating around".

The 44-year-old rap star - who split from Kim Kardashian West last year - is keen to "meet new women" and he's been "figuring out what he likes in a potential partner".

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kanye has been in good spirits lately and having fun.

"He's been spending time with friends, going out, and doing his thing. He's been trying to move on from Kim and meet new women. He's dating around and figuring out what he likes in a potential partner."

The rap star was recently spotted in New York with actress Julia Fox - but the insider suggested that Kanye has been dating a number of women over recent weeks.

By contrast, a source claimed last month that Kanye "wants to win [Kim] back".

The 41-year-old TV star - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with the rapper - filed for divorce last year, but an insider suggested that Kanye is keen to rekindle their romance and he recently bought a $4.5 million home on the same street as his estranged wife.

The source said: "Kanye really wanted to buy a home near Kim and their kids to be close to them.

"Kanye saw a house on Kim's block was on the market and jumped at the chance to get it."

Kanye feels it will be "easier to co-parent with Kim if they live close to each other".

The 'Stronger' hitmaker also "wants to win" Kim back.

The source added: "Kanye believes he still has a chance.

"Kim is fine with Kanye buying the home because she feels like it will be easier to co-parent and watch their kids in privacy."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

179738


Celebs that have stopped aging

Galleries
These celebrities look amazing, then and now! Mario Lopez at 25 Mario Lopez now at 48 Paul Rudd at 28 Paul Rudd now at 52 Dennis...
Celebs that have stopped aging (2)
Galleries
Halle Berry at 31 Halle Berry at 55 Kate Winslet 25 years ago at...
Car backs into garage door
Must Watch
“My niece backed out of the garage and did not realize the...
Andy Cohen won’t apologise for NYE drunk broadcast
Showbiz
Andy Cohen won't be "shamed" for being drunk on New...


182515
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
183258


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


186619
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
186621



185947