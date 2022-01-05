Joe Exotic is reportedly launching a GoFundMe to help with his legal fees.
The 'Tiger King' star - who is four years into a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, as well as violations of animal welfare law - is said to be asking for $500,000 to cover fees associated with his ongoing issues with his rival.
As reported by TMZ, a judge has ordered Joe to pay Carole almost $10,000 from a dispute over the zoo he used to own.
Meanwhile, it's said he also owes $1 million to her Big Cat Rescue organisation as part of a trademark infringement lawsuit, and he has asked for help with his debts.
On his GoFundMe, he wrote: "I will walk out of prison with my clothes on my back, a $1 million judgment and no home or clothes.
"My health is deteriorating and prison has not been kind. Simply put, I cannot get a fresh start until I pay @$&#!%! Carole Baskin back."
It's said he also appealed to the GoFundMe team to get his page approved.
Back in November, Joe was transferred to a medical facility after being diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of cancer.
Revealing his diagnosis earlier in the month, he wrote: "Update [sad face emoji] Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test as well. (sic)"
Joe predicted that his long-time rival Carole will "have her own party" about the news.
He had also asked to be released from prison in order to seek treatment.
He added: "Right now I don't want anyone's pity and I'm sure Carole Will have her own party over this! What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! (sic)"
Joe Exotic launching GoFundMe to help with legal fees
Joe Exotic fundraising
Joe Exotic is reportedly launching a GoFundMe to help with his legal fees.
More Entertainment News
- Fires could have been worseColorado - 5:06 pm
- New mask rules for SD83Salmon Arm - 5:00 pm
- Opposition to liquor storeKamloops - 4:36 pm
- Boil water advisory issuedWest Kelowna - 4:29 pm
- Grammy Awards postponedEntertainment - 4:26 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]