Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved. Joe Exotic launching GoFundMe to help with legal fees

Joe Exotic is reportedly launching a GoFundMe to help with his legal fees.



The 'Tiger King' star - who is four years into a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, as well as violations of animal welfare law - is said to be asking for $500,000 to cover fees associated with his ongoing issues with his rival.



As reported by TMZ, a judge has ordered Joe to pay Carole almost $10,000 from a dispute over the zoo he used to own.



Meanwhile, it's said he also owes $1 million to her Big Cat Rescue organisation as part of a trademark infringement lawsuit, and he has asked for help with his debts.



On his GoFundMe, he wrote: "I will walk out of prison with my clothes on my back, a $1 million judgment and no home or clothes.



"My health is deteriorating and prison has not been kind. Simply put, I cannot get a fresh start until I pay @$&#!%! Carole Baskin back."



It's said he also appealed to the GoFundMe team to get his page approved.



Back in November, Joe was transferred to a medical facility after being diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of cancer.



Revealing his diagnosis earlier in the month, he wrote: "Update [sad face emoji] Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test as well. (sic)"



Joe predicted that his long-time rival Carole will "have her own party" about the news.



He had also asked to be released from prison in order to seek treatment.



He added: "Right now I don't want anyone's pity and I'm sure Carole Will have her own party over this! What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! (sic)"