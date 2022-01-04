Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved. Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson jet off for romantic getaway

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson have jetted to the Bahamas for a romantic getaway.



The 41-year-old star and Pete, 28, started dating in 2021, and they were seen boarding a private plane on Monday (01.03.22) that was headed to the Caribbean.



The celebrity couple were spotted on an airfield as they prepared to board the private jet, according to DailyMail.com.



The loved-up duo have reunited for their romantic trip to the Bahamas after Kim enjoyed a low-key New Year's Eve.



Pete, on the other hand, celebrated the start of 2022 in Miami, Florida, where he co-hosted 'Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party' alongside the chart-topping pop star.



But despite their burgeoning romance, Kanye West - Kim's estranged husband - still "wants to win her back".



Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with the rapper - filed for divorce last year, but Kanye is desperate to rekindle their romance and he recently bought a $4.5 million home on the same street as the TV star.



A source said: "Kanye really wanted to buy a home near Kim and their kids to be close to them.



"Kanye saw a house on Kim's block was on the market and jumped at the chance to get it."



Kanye, 44, feels it will be "easier to co-parent with Kim if they live close to each other".



The brunette beauty isn't worried about Kanye's decision to buy a property nearby, but she hasn't shown any interest in reigniting her romance with the rapper.



The source added: "Kanye believes he still has a chance.



"Kim is fine with Kanye buying the home because she feels like it will be easier to co-parent and watch their kids in privacy."