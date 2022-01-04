Kodak Black arrested for trespassing in Florida

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kodak Black has been arrested for trespassing.



The 24-year-old rap star - whose legal name is Bill Kapri - was arrested in Pompano Beach, Florida, over the weekend on a misdemeanour trespassing charge.



Broward County Court records confirm that he has since posted bond and has already been released from Broward County jail, CNN reports.



The circumstances surrounding his arrest remain unclear and his representatives have so far remained tight-lipped about the incident.



However, it's not the first time that the 'Tunnel Vision' hitmaker has had trouble with the law, having previously been arrested multiple times on gun and drug charges.



In 2019, he was sentenced to more than three years in prison on weapons charges.



The rap star was handed the sentence after he pleaded guilty to knowingly making false statements when he was acquiring weapons.



And later in the same year, he was arrested on separate gun and drug charges as he tried to enter the US from Canada.



However, in January 2021, he was pardoned by the outgoing US President Donald Trump, meaning that he only served just under half of his sentence.



The rapper subsequently took to Twitter to thank the billionaire businessman for his decision.



He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino."



The White House explained the decision by praising his philanthropic work, describing him as a "community leader."



The White House added: "He has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged."