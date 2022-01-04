185921
Lil Nas X says LGBTQ artists' music sanitized by industry

Lil Nas X says the music industry has sanitized LGBTQ artists' music.

The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker came out as gay in June 2019 and has claimed that "anything sexual" from a queer star is often censored.

Speaking on 'CBS Sunday Morning', he said: “It’s always been, ‘OK, if you’re gay, this needs to be sanitized. Let’s not include anything sexual.’ It’s like, ‘Be gay without being gay. We don’t wanna know what happens behind closed doors, or we don’t want you to express that.’”

The 22-year-old chart-topper - whose real name is Montero Hill - previously admitted he was “afraid” of coming out.

The 'Industry Baby' star was terrified of telling the world he is gay but knew he had to “stand in [his] truth” for the sake of all the other young people like him.

He said: “I was afraid because I knew the world was watching, and all I ever saw for boys like me was judgment and ridicule, but it was because the world was watching, that I knew I had to stand in my truth.”

And Nas X said he hopes society reaches a point where it is “no longer ground-breaking” for LGBTQ artists to find success.

Speaking as he was honoured at the Native Son Awards last year, he said: “Some people say I am pushing an agenda, and I am. It’s called liberation. There’s no road map when you’re the first to break a barrier, and I hope that one day it’s no longer ground-breaking for queer artists to find mainstream success…. Until that day comes, there’s work to do and I will continue to do my part.”

185422