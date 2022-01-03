183908
Ellie Goulding reveals she's been battling crippling anxiety

Ellie Goulding battled crippling anxiety during 2021.

The 35-year-old pop star - who has son Arthur, eight months, with her husband Caspar Jopling - has taken to social media to discuss her struggles and to wish her followers a happy new year.

The 'Love Me like You Do' hitmaker - who returned to work shortly after giving birth - wrote on Instagram: "Happy New Year everyone... This past year has been the very best of my life. I became a mother, the greatest joy I've know. I've had time to sit down with great musicians and writers and made exciting new music that I hope will give people who hear it the same euphoric escape that I experienced when writing it.

"I have released my first book, performed to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the President and Joni Mitchell (and I can't explain how grateful I am for that privilege). I have a dog and a cat that love me, I have my friends that really love me, and I have a husband that adores and supports me every single day.

"But this year has also been the hardest of my life. I've struggled daily, nightly, hourly with a kind of panic I didn't even know existed.

"While the moments of being on stage in front of all of you have been some of the most exhilarating and calming, this year I have been struggling."

Ellie feels her anxiety has "dictated" lots of her decisions over recent months.

The singer's post continued: "If I was to really think about it, my anxiety has dictated quite a lot of my life and career, and I feel sad about that.

"But it has also made me who I am, and sometimes at my most terrified, when I feel there is no escape from the sheer panic and dread in my heart and brain, I remind myself that I can feel."

Ellie also encouraged her followers to speak to someone if they're going through similar struggles.

She said: "Talking and opening up is the hardest, and the best thing you can do. Life is a precious thing and seeing Arthur grow every day gives me so much hope.

"I have so much love and energy for anyone going through this. Let's get through this together."

