Ellie Goulding reveals she's been battling crippling anxiety

Ellie Goulding battled crippling anxiety during 2021.
The 35-year-old pop star - who has son Arthur, eight months, with her husband Caspar Jopling - has taken to social media to discuss her struggles and to wish her followers a happy new year.
The 'Love Me like You Do' hitmaker - who returned to work shortly after giving birth - wrote on Instagram: "Happy New Year everyone... This past year has been the very best of my life. I became a mother, the greatest joy I've know. I've had time to sit down with great musicians and writers and made exciting new music that I hope will give people who hear it the same euphoric escape that I experienced when writing it.
"I have released my first book, performed to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the President and Joni Mitchell (and I can't explain how grateful I am for that privilege). I have a dog and a cat that love me, I have my friends that really love me, and I have a husband that adores and supports me every single day.
"But this year has also been the hardest of my life. I've struggled daily, nightly, hourly with a kind of panic I didn't even know existed.
"While the moments of being on stage in front of all of you have been some of the most exhilarating and calming, this year I have been struggling."
Ellie feels her anxiety has "dictated" lots of her decisions over recent months.
The singer's post continued: "If I was to really think about it, my anxiety has dictated quite a lot of my life and career, and I feel sad about that.
"But it has also made me who I am, and sometimes at my most terrified, when I feel there is no escape from the sheer panic and dread in my heart and brain, I remind myself that I can feel."
Ellie also encouraged her followers to speak to someone if they're going through similar struggles.
She said: "Talking and opening up is the hardest, and the best thing you can do. Life is a precious thing and seeing Arthur grow every day gives me so much hope.
"I have so much love and energy for anyone going through this. Let's get through this together."
Ellie Goulding reveals she's been battling crippling anxiety
Goulding fighting anxiety
Ellie Goulding battled crippling anxiety during 2021.
More Entertainment News
- Seized mine settlement?Business - 7:42 am
- FDA expands teen boostersUnited States - 7:22 am
- Digital loonie's impactBusiness - 7:18 am
- Alec hopes for better yearEntertainment - 7:14 am
- Halle clears up speculationEntertainment - 7:10 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]