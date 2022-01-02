Duchess Catherine is planning a small 40th birthday celebration.
The Duchess of Cambridge will reach the milestone age later this month but has decided not to have a big party, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A source told The Mail On Sunday newspaper: "There are likely to be low-key celebrations for the Duchess. She didn’t want anything flashy anyway – that’s not exactly her thing – but particularly given the current climate anything is likely to be scaled down."
The celebrations will be small and will include only close friends and family.
This comes after Catherine, her husband Prince William, 39, and their children Princes George and Louis, eight and three, and six-year-old Princess Charlotte, spent Christmas with her family at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
Their decision to remain in Norfolk came after it was revealed that Queen Elizabeth, 95, had decided to remain at Windsor Castle for the festive period, rather than make her traditional trip to her Sandringham Estate.
The Queen had intended to follow tradition by spending Christmas at her royal residence in Norfolk, but she cancelled those plans amid rising levels of the Omicron variant in the UK.
The decision "reflects a precautionary approach", according to Buckingham Palace aides, who confirmed that it was a personal decision taken by the monarch.
Duchess Catherine's quiet birthday celebrations
Catherine's quiet 40th
Duchess Catherine is planning a small 40th birthday celebration.
More Entertainment News
- Chilly dip in SummerlandSummerland - 12:00 pm
- Spider-Man lifts box office Business - 11:35 am
- Next career for AdamsEntertainment - 11:30 am
- James Blunt 'lied' to wifeEntertainment - 11:23 am
- Gunfire heard on 24th AveVernon - 11:09 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]