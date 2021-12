Photo: WENN Betty White

Beloved comedian and actress Betty White has died at the age of 99.

TMZ reports that White passed away in her California home just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

She was not believed to be battling any particular illness, but passed away from natural causes.

White had starred in multiple shows dating back to 1939, starring in The Golden Girls from 1985 to 1992.

