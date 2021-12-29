Betty White jokes Ryan Reynolds is crushing on her

Betty White has joked that Ryan Reynolds can't get over her.
The 99-year-old actress starred alongside Ryan, 45, and Sandra Bullock, 57, in 2009 movie 'The Proposal' and quipped that Ryan - who is married to Blake Lively - has a huge crush on her but she has her eye on another actor.
She told PEOPLE: "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me but Robert Redford is The One."
Ryan said he has been a fan of Betty "for as long as I can remember" and joked she is "a typical Capricorn. Sleeps all day. Out all night boozing and snacking on men."
He also praised her work in sitcom 'Golden Girls', saying: "I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates."
Sandra added: "Timing isn't easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people's timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless. The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene."
Betty - who will turn 100 on January 17 - said she feels lucky to be in such good health at her advanced age.
She explained: "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing."
Betty was "born a cockeyed optimist" and she thinks that's the key to her positive outlook.
She said: "I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive."
Betty also thinks that her diet is one of the keys to her good health.
She quipped: "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working."
