Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'work well as parents'

The 24-year-old make-up mogul and Travis, 30, are currently preparing for the arrival of their second child, and they've already proven to be a successful parenting partnership.



A source told Us Weekly: "Kylie is very maternal, and Travis is also very paternal. They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together. They are very streamlined."



Kylie - who has Stormi, three, with the rap star - has "poured her heart and soul" into raising their daughter and she's relished the challenge of motherhood.



The insider added: "She has learned so much about being a mom in the process."



Earlier this month, a source revealed that Kylie and Travis have been "leaning on each other" as they prepare for the arrival of their second child.



The loved-up duo - who split in 2019, before rekindling their romance last year - have been spending lots of time together and the rapper is trying his best to be as supportive as possible.



A source said: "Kylie and Travis have been laying low at home together, getting final preparations together for the arrival of their baby.



"Travis has been very supportive the entirety of the pregnancy, but now he’s spending even more time with Kylie as a family."



The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who is the founder and owner of the Kylie Cosmetics brand - is "really enjoying this time with her family".



Kylie has spent the last few weeks "hanging out with Stormi" and looking after her business interests from home.



The insider shared: "Kylie truly loves nothing more than being at home, running her business and hanging out with Stormi."