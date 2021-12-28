Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved. Daniel Radcliffe: I'll never tire of talking about Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe's entire life is connected to the 'Harry Potter' film franchise.



The 32-year-old actor starred as Harry in the money-spinning film series, and he admits that his entire life is linked to the movies.



Daniel - who has reminisced about his experiences in 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' - shared: "I'll always be happy to talk about it. I think people expect me not to want to talk about it. But that's like somebody never talking about their childhood or teenage years."



The actor explained that various landmarks in his life are linked to the film franchise.



He said in a clip from the upcoming TV special: "Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to Leavesden [Studios]. My first kiss is connected to someone here, my first girlfriends were here ... everything I can think of is that related right now. It all spirals out from the Potter set somewhere.



"Everyone also says things like, 'you grew up on screen'. Well yes and no. We did our growing up privately still, we just did it on a film set, and we did it with each other, and that's bizarre."



The reunion will air on HBO Max on January 1, and it's been revealed that the program will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations".



Tom Ascheim, the president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, recently said: "It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least.



"This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon - from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the wizarding world spirit alive 20 years later."