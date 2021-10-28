Zayn Malik responds to leaked report about Hadid family drama

Photo: All rights reserved. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Madison Square Garden

Zayn Malik has slammed leaked reports suggesting he struck his girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mother.



An unnamed Hadid family member has claimed Yolanda Hadid is considering filing a police report against the singer, after he allegedly lashed out at her when she visited the home he and Gigi share with their infant daughter, Khai, while the model was away last week (ends22Oct21).



The famously private former One Direction star has released a statement to Twitter confirming he and a relative of his partner were involved in an argument and he is trying to restore peace.



"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," Zayn wrote.



"In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press.



"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."



He released a second statement an hour later, which read: "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."



Yolanda and Gigi have yet to comment on the drama.