Nicolas Cage not happy with Alec Baldwin's film set armourer on summer western

Nicolas Cage had issues with the armourer at the centre of the Alec Baldwin set shooting drama while making a film with her earlier this year.



Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is among the persons of interest in a police investigation surrounding a loaded gun accident, which cost cinematographer Halyna Hutchins her life and wounded director Joel Souza.



Baldwin was handed the weapon for a scene rehearsal on Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico and told it was a "cold" gun, when it was actually loaded with a live round.



Gutierrez-Reed told authorities that prior to the scene, and during the movie's lunch break, the gun was locked in a safe and very few people had access to it.



Police officials in Santa Fe, New Mexico have confirmed they will be looking into Gutierrez-Reed's history to determine if any negligence took place, and now a key grip on Cage's western The Old Way has revealed the actor took issue with the armourer for firing shots without warning on the set.



"Nic walked by and she fired off a round at the ground," Stu Brumbaugh says. "None of us were wearing hearing protection, none of us were prepared for a gunshot to go off, and Nic had walked by and he was verbally and visually upset about the fact that a gun went off next to him and he wasn't wearing any hearing protection."



Meanwhile, Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza is keen to get to the bottom of complacency on the set of Rust, telling Good Morning America, "There was some disorganisation and some safety issues and protocols that weren't properly followed."