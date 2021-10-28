181364
PETA beg Reese Witherspoon to use adopted pets for Legally Blonde 3

PETA bosses are urging Legally Blonde 3 star Reese Witherspoon and writer Mindy Kaling to ban dogs from commercial suppliers in the new sequel and promote animal adoption instead.

The animal rights activists insist it will be a move Reese's character, Elle Woods, would applaud.

The franchise's bubbly legal eagle is famously besotted with Chihuahuas, particularly her pet, Bruiser.

"As a vegetarian who made it her mission to end animal abuse in the form of cosmetics testing, Elle would certainly object to the neglect that PETA and law-enforcement investigations have uncovered at Hollywood suppliers," a letter to the A Wrinkle in Time co-stars reads. "That's why PETA celebrates when filmmakers use humane technology or cast their own companion animals instead.

"As fans around the world anticipate Elle Woods' next move in Legally Blonde 3, we hope you'll 'ask not what your best friend can do for man but what you can do for man's best friend' by vowing to keep dogs from commercial suppliers out of the film and promoting animal adoption, instead of inadvertently glamorizing the breeding of Chihuahuas or other purebred dogs.

"While Elle treated Bruiser with love and respect, the reality is grim for most dogs used in film and TV, who are often deprived of the very things all dogs deserve - a family and a cozy bed in a loving home to rest their head on each night."

The letter continues: "It's no secret that audiences rush to get the breeds they fall in love with on screen. Legally Blonde helped popularize Chihuahuas - adoring fans wanted their very own Bruisers, and shelters reported spikes in their intake of Chihuahuas once the novelty wore off. Since millions of unwanted and abandoned dogs are awaiting homes in shelters today, including nearly 6,000 Chihuahuas on Petfinder.com alone, it would be unethical for more dogs to be bred, bought, and discarded as if they were last season's fashion fad."

