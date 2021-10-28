Mariah Carey sells mother's abandoned New York house

Photo: All rights reserved. MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - DEC 7: American singer Mariah Carey performs on stage during her visit at Teleton Children's Rehabilitation Hospital (CRIT) to support children with cancer on December 7, 2002

Pop star Mariah Carey has sold her estranged mother Patricia Carey's abandoned New York house, which had sat empty for a year.



The Emotions hitmaker offloaded the home in Westchester County for $757,444 according to The Dirt.



It was listed for $600,000 in June (21) after Mariah's now 84-year-old mother, Patricia, was moved into a West Palm Beach, Florida luxury assisted living home.



The two have had a complicated relationship, as Mariah detailed in her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey.



Back in 2001, Patricia, a former opera singer and vocal coach, called emergency services alleging her singer daughter had had a violent nervous breakdown while promoting her box office bomb Glitter, according to the New York Post.



A source told The Sun the supposed breakdown was all about "Pat's jealous, mean spirited nature," and that the pop star was "at no time a danger to herself or anyone else".



Mariah bought the New York pad, which sits on nearly six acres of land, for her mom in 1994, while she was married to record executive Tommy Mottola.



According to the Daily Mail, the place is now in terrible shape, with stained carpets and scratched floors.