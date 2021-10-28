RZA regrets Wu-Tang Clan album sale to Martin Shkreli

Photo: All rights reserved. 'The Loudest Voice' TV show premiere at The Paris Theater - Red Carper Arrivals

Rap legend RZA regrets selling Wu-Tang Clan's Once Upon A Time In Shaolin project to controversial businessman Martin Shkreli.



Shkreli bought the only known copy of the group's album for $2 million in 2015, just after he was slammed for buying the rights to the life-saving drug Daraprim and significantly hiking the price up.



Shkreli is currently serving a seven-year sentence for defrauding investors in former hedge funds.



Upon his conviction, U.S. government officials seized Once Upon A Time In Shaolin and sold it to a new buyer earlier this year (21), and in a new interview with New York radio station Hot 97, RZA admits the album ended up "in the wrong hands".



"He (Shkreli) made the deal before it was revealed of his character, of his personality, and all of the insidious things he would go on to do," he explained, admitting he approves of the album's new owners, PleasrDAO, a collective of digital artists committed to charity endeavors, stating the company aligns with the Wu-Tang Clan's "vibe".



"The album will expand itself in the world," he says. "I think the possibilities are there now."