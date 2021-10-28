Olivia Rodrigo leads 2021 American Music Awards nominations

Photo: All rights reserved. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo leads the nominees at the 2021 American Music Awards with seven nods.



The Driver's License singer, whose debut album Sour dropped earlier this year, picked up more nominations than any other star, including Artist of the Year, along with Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, The Weeknd, and Taylor Swift - who currently holds the record for the most career AMA wins at 32.



Elsewhere, The Weeknd has six nods, while Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each earned five.



Country singer Morgan Wallen, who was filmed using a racial slur in February, was nominated for two awards, however, he will not be involved with the show, according to officials from production company MRC Live & Alternative.



They said in a statement: "Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting. As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity.



"We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows."



New categories this year are Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Gospel Artist, and Favorite Latin Duo or Group.



The 2021 American Music Awards will take place on Nov. 21. The prizegiving ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC.