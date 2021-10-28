Jason Momoa tests positive for COVID-19 on Aquaman sequel set

Photo: All rights reserved. Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on the set of superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.



According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Jason is now isolating away from the set in Hertfordshire, England, with bosses hoping to avoid any further outbreaks.



"Jason is fine luckily and is now isolating after getting a positive test," a source told the publication. "But it's a real headache for the film's bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule.



"Of course the safety of everyone working on the film is the most important thing and everyone is tested regularly. They are hoping this is a one-off and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production. Everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery and they're looking forward to having him back on set."



Jason reprises his role as the water-loving hero in the second film in the franchise and has been shooting alongside castmates Amber Heard at Leavesden Studios.



He admitted recently that managing on the stunt-heavy movie has been a lot harder than when he was making the first film back in 2017.



"I'm getting old," he said. "I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kind of cut it up, and then I've got to get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just ­getting beat up.



"I just kind of give it. I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know, I'm an ageing superhero right now."