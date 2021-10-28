Tom Hanks delights brides as he crashes their beach wedding

Photo: All rights reserved. Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks delighted a newlywed couple as he crashed their big day.



The actor - who has been married to Rita Wilson since 1988 - surprised brides Diciembre and Tashia Farries when he turned up to their nuptials on the beach near Santa Monica Pier in California.



Diciembre admitted it was the "cherry on top" for their wedding, telling Today: "We were so in our own moment so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realize. It was the cherry on top for our big day."



Tom is said to have spent five minutes speaking to the couple and posing for pictures.



Diciembre believes it was "meant" to be that Hollywood star Tom happened to be on the beach on their big day.



She told Fox L.A.: "Our wedding was already a dream to me. To finally marry her - this was our day. And everybody we love was there, and ... Tom Hanks just walks up!



"Out of all days, out of all people, he walked on the beach today. It was meant (to be). For us to be two women - yes it's 2021, but it's just unfortunately not accepted everywhere yet. But it's like he didn't even see that."



Diciembre's brother passed away in 2017 and there was a picture of him on a chair alongside the rest of the family.



She told Tom about her late sibling and the Cast Away star revealed he shared the same birthday as her brother.



"So he wasn't at the wedding, but Tom Hanks coming was his way of saying he was here," she smiled.



However, this isn't the first time Tom has crashed a wedding; in 2016, he was jogging in New York City's Central Park when he came across another ceremony and stopped for pictures with the newlyweds.