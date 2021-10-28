Britney Spears slams family for 'deeply hurting' her in heartfelt post

Photo: All rights reserved. Britney Spears

Britney Spears has accused her family of "hurting (her) deeper than (they'll) ever know."



The singer took to Instagram on Monday to slam her relatives, many of whom have been involved in the battle surrounding her conservatorship.



When one of her relatives apparently left her hanging, Britney wrote on Instagram: "Don't you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they'll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes ??? It's humiliating and it's like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they'll be gone on a trip for two weeks after ...



"OK I get it ... they're only available to me when it's convenient for them ... well I'm no longer available to any of them now !!! I don't mind being alone ... and actually I'm tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa ... if you're rude to me then I'm done ... peace out !!!"



She continued: "This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ???"



Britney shared the post alongside a snap of her mini typewriter and matching mini desk, which she told fans she was delighted to have found.



The pop star's father, Jamie, was recently suspended as her conservator, with Britney waiting to find out whether the conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008, will be lifted entirely.



She has previously taken aim at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and mother Lynne on social media.