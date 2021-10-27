182157
Emma Watson eying a career behind the camera

Emma Watson the director?

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has learned how to work a camera during lockdown so she can tell her own story.

The actress and activist is always busy, both in front of the camera and on behalf of many social causes. Now she wants to get more proficient with technology so she can take her projects to the next level.

On Wednesday (27Oct21), she shared a photo of herself with a movie camera to Instagram, and captioned it, "Getting behind the camera and learning how it works is about the most empowering thing I've learned in lockdown.

"As a young woman, I always thought the most glamorous and exciting thing would be to be someone's 'muse'; and of course as women

we are inspiring... but wow it's something else to be able to tell your own story and other people's' (sic)."

And her famous pals were quick to support her efforts, including Reese Witherspoon and some of her former Harry Potter costars.

Reese commented, "Yes !! I love this. Go E!" while Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the hit fantasy film series, posted: "Wow I can't wait to see what you're making here!!"

