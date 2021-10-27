181594
Billie Eilish calls for 'urgent action' amid climate crisis

Billie Eilish has called for "urgent action" to save the planet amid a "critical decade for our planet".

The U.S. superstar and Emmy-winner Rainn Wilson have voiced their support for Exeter University in England's GreenFutures campaign ahead of the United Nations' COP26 climate conference.

In a video message, the No Time to Die hitmaker, 19, called on world leaders and everyone on Earth to do their bit.

"This year our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environment climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet," she said.

"We must stand together and speak up to save our planet, not just for us, but for our future generations and we need urgent, urgent action now and to work together as one."

The Office star Rainn, 55, said in his own clip: "Courage. That's what our world's leaders need more than anything. The decisions that they make about the climate crisis in the next decade are the most important decisions in our planet's history.

"We need to act with urgency. We need to half emissions by 2030. World leaders, are you up for it? I am! Let's try and do the impossible."

COP26 is due to kick off on Sunday (31Oct21) in Glasgow, Scotland, and will take place over two weeks.

