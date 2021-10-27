181594
182495
Entertainment  

Luke Bryan becomes a highway hero as he helps stranded mother

Luke Bryan highway hero

WENN - | Story: 349835

Luke Bryan became a highway hero over the weekend when he stopped to help a mother whose tire had blown out on a busy road.

Courtney Potts was on her way to visit her parents in Tennessee on Sunday when she got a puncture and had to pull over to the side of the road to wait for help.

However, just minutes later, a pickup truck stopped to help her - with country superstar Luke behind the wheel.

"He was like, 'Hey I almost hit you! This is a really bad road, we've got to get out of this curve'," Potts told WKRN.

She shared a video of Luke's heroic act on her TikTok page, with the clip showing the singer laying down on the road and changing her tire with his own jack as hers was bent.

"When my tire blew in small town Tennessee who stopped to help? LUKE BRYAN. He deserves all the praise!" she wrote in the video, and added in the caption: "I cannot thank him enough for stopping to help me and my babies!"

After completing the repair, Bryan was happy to pose for a picture with Courtney and one of her children, as she added to WKRN: "He didn't act like a celebrity, not even a little bit. He just looked like anybody else that would have pulled over."

The TikTok video has since gone viral, after being watched more than four million times.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

179738


Just getting some air!

Must Watch
Air hitting horse in the face makes it looks like he’s smiling. Too cute!
Baby giggles at golf ball
Must Watch
Baby thinks bouncing golf ball is hilarious.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Get over the weekday hump by scrolling through the dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


180817
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
181635


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


180683
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
182870



182919
181656