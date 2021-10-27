Megan Thee Stallion wraps up studies with health administration degree

Photo: All rights reserved. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is all set to graduate from college.



The WAP rapper has taken to Instagram to share the happy news with a snap of her bedazzled graduation cap's mortarboard, which reads "real hot girl s**t."



Megan is graduating in health administration from Texas Southern University, and she will be celebrating with custom nails that read 'TSU' on one hand and '2021' on the other - painted in the college's maroon and grey colours.



"2021 finna graduate collegeeee taking my graduation pics today I can't wait for y'all to see," she captioned the post.



Megan is now hoping to use her college degree to help her opening a string of assisted living facilities.



"My grandmother was a teacher (and) she definitely always pushes me to finish school," she previously told Entertainment Tonight. "When my mother was still alive, she definitely was pushing me to finish college, so I'm definitely going to do it for those two. But I want to open up the assisted living facilities... I really want to see myself accomplish that."



Lil Nas X and Normani were among the first people to congratulate the rap star on her achievement.



The former Fifth Harmony star wrote: "YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS proud is an understatement."