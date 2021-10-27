182157
Ryan Reynolds makes first appearance at Wrexham game since soccer club takeover

Ryan Reynolds is getting serious about his new British soccer club - the movie star was spotted watching Welsh side Wrexham tackle Maidenhead on Tuesday night.

The Deadpool star and fellow actor Rob McElhenney, who now co-own the U.K. National League team following a takeover back in February, were spotted at York Road in Maidenhead, England, for the game - the first the pair has attended since becoming bosses.

After they acquired the team, Reynolds and McElhenney released a statement, which read: "It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC. Together with the players, the staff, the fans and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL (English Football League) in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."

The soccer sighting comes just days after Reynolds announced he was taking a "sabbatical" from Hollywood after shooting a string of projects, including an upcoming A Christmas Carol movie musical, opposite Will Ferrell.

