Mac Miller drug overdose suspect accepts plea deal

Photo: All rights reserved. Rapper Mac Miller seen outside the Tom Bradley International terminal at LAX airport.

Photo: Michael Wright/WENN.com

One of the men who reportedly supplied the deadly pills that cost rapper Mac Miller his life has accepted a plea deal.



According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Stephen Walter entered a guilty plea on one count of distribution of fentanyl after prosecutors agreed to drop a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance charge.



Prosecutors alleged Walter indirectly gave Miller's alleged dealer, Cameron James Pettit, deadly Percocet tablets that led to the tragic star's overdose.



Walter now faces more than 20 years behind bars and a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $1 million . Prosecutors are recommending 17 years in prison and five years supervised release.



Ariana Grande's ex, Miller, was 26 when he passed away on 7 September, 2018 from an accidental overdose.