Donald Trump, Jr. selling T-shirts about fatal Rust shooting

Photo: All rights reserved. Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. has been selling T-shirts referring to the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.



Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun during production last week, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.



Following the incident, the star admitted his "heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna" and, while the world paid their respects following the tragic death, Trump saw a money-making opportunity.



The son of the former POTUS, who is also a frequent critic of Baldwin, took to his Instagram Stories to promote a T-shirt that says: "Guns don't kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people." He also photoshopped an image of Baldwin wearing the T-shirt.



The garments are being sold on his website for $27.99.



Speaking after the incident last week, Baldwin said: "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours.



"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."



While fans, friends and colleagues have rallied round the actor in support, Trump has continued his tirade with a series of memes related to the actor, including one saying: "Let's all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun."



Production on the set of Rust has been shuttered indefinitely following the tragedy, while a press conference is due to be held by the Santa Fe's Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation.