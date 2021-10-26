182157
182505
Entertainment  

Donald Trump, Jr. selling T-shirts about fatal Rust shooting

Trump Jr. goes after Baldwin

WENN - | Story: 349708

Donald Trump Jr. has been selling T-shirts referring to the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun during production last week, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Following the incident, the star admitted his "heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna" and, while the world paid their respects following the tragic death, Trump saw a money-making opportunity.

The son of the former POTUS, who is also a frequent critic of Baldwin, took to his Instagram Stories to promote a T-shirt that says: "Guns don't kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people." He also photoshopped an image of Baldwin wearing the T-shirt.

The garments are being sold on his website for $27.99.

Speaking after the incident last week, Baldwin said: "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

While fans, friends and colleagues have rallied round the actor in support, Trump has continued his tirade with a series of memes related to the actor, including one saying: "Let's all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun."

Production on the set of Rust has been shuttered indefinitely following the tragedy, while a press conference is due to be held by the Santa Fe's Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

179737


“Do I have to do this essay?”

Must Watch
Very clever though!
Very honest toddler
Must Watch
You can always count on kids to bring a smile to your face. Now...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Tuesday!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


181635
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
180108


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


182839
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
182197



182919
181042