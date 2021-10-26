Ed Sheeran's daughter has coronavirus.
The Bad Habits singer revealed over the weekend he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating with 14-month-old daughter Lyra.
But the pair are keeping away from Ed's wife Cherry, as the tot has also contracted the virus while his spouse is currently negative.
"I'm self-isolating with my daughter," he said. "I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her."
The star admitted there is a positive side to the situation because it isn't often he gets to spend so much quality time with his little girl.
"Sometimes I am away and spend just two days a week with her, so being able to be with her for 10 straight days is great," he added, reported the Daily Mail newspaper
"I just spoke to Cherry and told her to relax, take long baths! Our fridge is full and we are just eating all the time."
Ed Sheeran's daughter also tests positive for COVID-19
Ed's daughter has COVID
Ed Sheeran's daughter has coronavirus.
More Entertainment News
- 1 dead in fatal crashKelowna - 8:56 am
- Police swarm NaramataPenticton - 8:52 am
- Trudeau's cabinet overhaulOttawa - 8:45 am
- Trump Jr. goes after BaldwinEntertainment - 7:45 am
- Ed's daughter has COVIDEntertainment - 7:44 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]