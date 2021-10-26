181594
Ed Sheeran's daughter also tests positive for COVID-19

Ed Sheeran's daughter has coronavirus.

The Bad Habits singer revealed over the weekend he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating with 14-month-old daughter Lyra.

But the pair are keeping away from Ed's wife Cherry, as the tot has also contracted the virus while his spouse is currently negative.

"I'm self-isolating with my daughter," he said. "I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her."

The star admitted there is a positive side to the situation because it isn't often he gets to spend so much quality time with his little girl.

"Sometimes I am away and spend just two days a week with her, so being able to be with her for 10 straight days is great," he added, reported the Daily Mail newspaper

"I just spoke to Cherry and told her to relax, take long baths! Our fridge is full and we are just eating all the time."

