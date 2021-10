Photo: All rights reserved.

Harrison Ford has been reunited with his lost credit card, thanks to a German tourist in Italy.



The movie star was in Sicily filming Indiana Jones 5 when he misplaced his credit card but an honest tourist picked it up and turned it into a police station in the beach town of Mondello, according to Page Six.



Police officials tracked down Ford and returned the card.



He rewarded the cops by posing for a photograph with them, holding up the credit card.