Chrissy Teigen takes baby son's ashes on vacation

Photo: All rights reserved. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen's family travels with the ashes of their late son Jack.



The model revealed new details about how her family strives to keep the memory of her late son alive in an interview with parenting site Scary Mommy, reported People magazine, and how her children, who she shares with musician John Legend, like to get involved.



"Whether we go on a vacation or something, they always say, 'Don't forget baby Jack.' And then I have to pack him up," Teigen says of her two kids, daughter Luna, five, and son Miles, three.



"And then we get to where we're going, they're like, 'Oh my gosh, he must be thirsty.' This might sound crazy to people, but they'll put a little glass of water next to his little box of ashes. And they really love being a part of it."



The couple announced last September that Chrissy had suffered a miscarriage with Jack and the Cravings cookbook author explained that at the time how she and Legend told Luna and Miles "we lost him, but it wasn't really until we got his ashes back, I think, that they started to be able to say, 'Okay, this happened. Here he is now. He didn't make it.'"



She continued: "It was something for them to be able to put a story to, where we could say, 'Okay, Jack is in here and he is going to stay with us. And maybe one day we might release him. And he loves that we still think about him, and he loves that we're still emotional about him, but more than anything, he loves that we talk about him. That makes him really excited and really happy.' So they know that he's still very much a part of our lives."



Chrissy previously honored "the son we almost had" in an Instagram post last month, as she shared a photo of herself crying in a hospital bed to mark National Sons Day.



She captioned the photo: "A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to. I didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn't started yet. mom and dad love you forever."



The mom of two also opened up about her personal loss in the introduction for her upcoming cookbook Cravings: All Together, out Oct. 26, which she recently shared on Twitter.