Boosie Badazz tells Lil Nas X to commit suicide in homophobic rant

Boosie Badazz's profanity-filled, homophobic rant at Lil Nas X has been deleted by Twitter chiefs.



The controversial Louisiana rapper unleashed the tirade on Saturday, apparently in response to a clip of the Old Town Road hitmaker touting a planned collaboration with him on Instagram Live.



"So, I been working on this song with Lil Boosie, bro. I got this song with Lil Boosie finna (finally) come out. Fire, I ain't even gon' lie, for real (sic)," Nas says in the clip.



Boosie has not only denied the collaboration, but launched into an obscene rant against the openly gay Industry Baby star.



"STOP TROLLING ME F**GOT LOL," the Bad Azz rapper, real name Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., wrote in the tweet, which was later removed from the platform for violating its standards.



"U A WHOLE B*&CH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D**K N GETTIN F**KED N YOUR A** N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR. NOBODY WANTS U HERE."



Lil Nas responded that he was "truly saddened" and "mortified" - but not by his rival's nasty tweet.



"i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. i can't believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october," he penned on Twitter.



It's not the pair's first spat, though. Back in July, Badazz defended the anti-gay slurs DaBaby hurled at Miami's Rolling Rock festival the same month, before turning his attention to Nas, and responding to a joke the young star had made about possibly performing naked for charity.



"If I'm at an awards and he go up there naked, I'm gonna drag his a** off stage and beat his a**..." Boosie raged at the time.



On that occasion Lil Nas X was quick to respond, tweeting: "A n***a saying he will 'beat my f****t ass' is not what we meant by freedom of speech. I usually don't respond to negativity from my peers. But this has to be said..."