182157
178825
Entertainment  

Paul McCartney stops signing autographs, would rather chat

No more autographs

WENN - | Story: 349592

Paul McCartney has decided to no longer sign autographs, after deeming the practice of writing his name for fans "a bit strange."

The Beatles star remains one of the most famous men in the music industry and, as such, is swarmed by fans wherever he goes. But he's not fond of people asking him to sign autographs, as he told Reader's Digest: "It always struck me as a bit strange - "here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?" Why? We both know who I am."

Paul is equally unimpressed by fans snapping selfies.

"What you've usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable. Let's chat, let's exchange stories," he explained.

Paul's decision comes after his bandmate Ringo Starr made the same choice back in 2008 because people were profiting from his signature.

"I don't autograph. All autographs are on stuff that I've (done). One of my paintings or something I'm involved with, and it goes to charity. It doesn't just go out there for other people to sell," he told the Press Association at the time.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

179738


Carriage mule wants to join horses

Must Watch
New Orleans carriage mule tries to join line of police horses walking by.
Teacher asks class to draw pictures of her
Must Watch
Third grade teacher was absent for school for a day, what her...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


182404
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
182515


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


180113
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
180682



180520