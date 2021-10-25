Paul McCartney stops signing autographs, would rather chat

Paul McCartney has decided to no longer sign autographs, after deeming the practice of writing his name for fans "a bit strange."
The Beatles star remains one of the most famous men in the music industry and, as such, is swarmed by fans wherever he goes. But he's not fond of people asking him to sign autographs, as he told Reader's Digest: "It always struck me as a bit strange - "here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?" Why? We both know who I am."
Paul is equally unimpressed by fans snapping selfies.
"What you've usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable. Let's chat, let's exchange stories," he explained.
Paul's decision comes after his bandmate Ringo Starr made the same choice back in 2008 because people were profiting from his signature.
"I don't autograph. All autographs are on stuff that I've (done). One of my paintings or something I'm involved with, and it goes to charity. It doesn't just go out there for other people to sell," he told the Press Association at the time.
