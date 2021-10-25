J Balvin apologizes for controversial Perra video

Photo: All rights reserved. J Balvin

J Balvin has apologized for his controversial Perra video, which depicts black women as dogs.



The footage, which also features Dominican rapper Tokischa on all fours, was removed from YouTube earlier this month, following multiple complaints, including an open letter from Colombia's vice-president and chancellor, Marta Lucia Ramirez, who blasted it as "sexist, racist ... and misogynistic."



Now the Colombian singer is apologizing to fans.



"I want to say sorry to whomever felt offended, especially to the Black community," he shares in a Sunday video on his Instagram Story timeline.



"That's not who I am. I'm about tolerance, love and inclusivity. I also like to support new artists, in this case Tokischa, a woman who supports her people, her community, and also empowers women."



The star explains he made the decision to remove the clip himself, out of "respect" - and because the complaints were ongoing, with his own mother objecting, too.



"As a form of respect, I removed the video eight days ago. But because the criticism continued, I'm here making a statement," he continues.



On Thursday J Balvin's mom, Alba Mery Balvin, told Colombian news station Cosmovision, "When I found out (about Perra), I called him... (and asked) 'Where is the Josesito that I know?' That song is not... I don't even know what to say. I did not see my Jose anywhere."



Balvin, whose real name is Jose, included his mom in his apology, saying, "Mom, I'm sorry too. Life gets better each day. Thank you for listening to me."