Jamie Lynn Spears: 'My parents wanted me to get an abortion when I was 16'

Photo: All rights reserved. Jamie Lynn Spears

Singer/actress Jamie Lynn Spears has claimed her parents, Lynn and Jamie Spears, pressured her to have an abortion when she was 16.



TMZ editors have obtained excerpts from the star's upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said, in which she writes that her mom and dad advised her to abort or give up her baby with boyfriend Casey Aldridge in 2007 to avoid ruining her career as a teen TV star.



At the time, Britney Spears' younger sister was starring on the kids' Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, and her parents were desperate not to let news of her pregnancy get out.



"(People in my inner circle) came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea... 'It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don't know what you're doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem... I know a doctor,'" she writes in an excerpt shared on TMZ.com.



"Everyone around me just wanted to make this 'issue' disappear... everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action."



Jamie Lynn also alleges her phone was taken away from her and she wasn't even allowed to tell Britney about her situation.



"I needed her more than ever and she wasn't able to help me in my most vulnerable time... To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself still lingers," she writes.



The Shotgun Wedding hitmaker also details an ugly fight with her father, who was, "slinging words and tossing insults" at her.



Spears kept the baby, Maddie Briann Aldridge, who is now 13.



The autobiography is due out next year.