Ed Sheeran has COVID-19, hopes to perform at home

Photo: All rights reserved. GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021 in association with BOSS at Tate Modern

Photo: Phil Lewis/WENN

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID, but hopes to still perform from his house.



The Bad Habits hitmaker shared a message to Instagram on Sunday, announcing he was canceling his upcoming in-person appearances.



"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote.



"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house," he continued.



"Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone x."



The timing is bad for Ed - his new album '=', is set to be released on Friday.