Alec Baldwin sobbing, distraught after fatally shooting cinematographer with prop gun

Photo: All rights reserved. Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin was seen to be distraught outside the Sante Fe, New Mexico, Sheriff's Department, after accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when he fired a prop gun on the set of his new movie, Rust.



Baldwin, who plays an infamous outlaw in the Western, also wounded director Joel Souza with the shot and was seen sobbing while on the phone as he exited the sheriff's office amid police interviews about the incident.



Another shot showed the actor bending over as he struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.



"Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released. No arrests or charges have been filed," a Santa Fe Sheriff's Department official said.



Officials from the Sheriff's Department confirmed it was Baldwin who fired the gun and a statement from producers of the movie revealed work on the film has come to an end for an "undetermined" period of time following the horrific accident.



"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," a spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC told Deadline.



"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."



The family of Brandon Lee also released a statement in the wake of the tragedy, after The Crow actor's name began trending online due to the similarities between his death and Hutchins' passing.



Lee - the son of Bruce Lee - was killed on the set of The Crow back in 1993 when his co-star fired a gun he believed to be loaded with blanks at the actor's abdomen. It was later discovered that the tip of a dummy cartridge had been lodged in the gun and was fired at Lee along with the blank - leading to his death.



Following the Rust shooting, Brandon's sister Shannon, who runs a Twitter account in honor of her late sibling, wrote: "Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period."