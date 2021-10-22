Robert De Niro's ex won't get half of his earnings, court rules

Photo: All rights reserved. Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro's estranged wife Grace Hightower won't get half of the actor's earnings, a court has ruled.



The Raging Bull star filed for divorce from Hightower, his wife of 21 years, in December 2018, with his ex demanding half of the actor's $300 million fortune, despite signing a prenuptial agreement in 2004.



Hightower claimed the wording of the contract also grants her 50 per cent of De Niro's earnings since they exchanged vows in 2004, which she believes to be around $300 million, thanks to the 38 movies and 35 lucrative business investments he made during the union. His total fortune is estimated at $500 million.



However, the Appellate Division rejected Hightower's arguments, and upheld the Manhattan Supreme Court ruling from February, as they said in their decision: "The husband's income earned during the marriage and other business assets acquired during that time are his separate property."



De Niro's lawyer Caroline Krauss told Page Six after the ruling: "The decision speaks for itself. We obviously agree with the conclusion."



Hightower will still walk away with millions from the divorce, as she and De Niro will sell their $20 million former marital home and put $6 million from the sale towards buying a house of her choice that she can live in with their two children.



De Niro will also pay his ex $1 million a year in alimony, until she remarries or one of them dies, as per the terms of their prenup.



Hightower and De Niro first headed to divorce court in 1999 after just two years as husband and wife. They subsequently reconciled and remarried in 2004.