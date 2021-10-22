Mel C: 'Spice Girls are constantly talking about reuniting again'

Photo: All rights reserved. Melanie C

The Spice Girls are "constantly" talking about another reunion, according to Melanie C.



The iconic pop group re-teamed for a series of shows in 2019 and Melanie is desperate for another reunion to take place in the coming years.



"This has to happen," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We talk about it constantly. We did the shows in 2019, the plan was to continue on. Of course, the world has been in such turmoil, but the plan beyond this is to get out there when it's safe, when we can do it. What's tough is there's so many artists that want to get out there, and there's only so many venues, so we're all kind of queuing up going, 'I want to! I want to!'"



Melanie starred alongside Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner for the comeback shows in 2019.



And the pop star revealed she's also been "chipping away" at Victoria Beckham to join them on stage after she previously opted out of their reunion tour.



"We would love to have her back on stage," Mel continued. "In all honesty, I think it's gonna happen. At some point, I think Posh Spice will be back onstage."



The pop star feels she's reached a point of "self-acceptance" in her personal and professional life and, regardless of what she achieves away from the Spice Girls, she knows that her Sporty Spice persona "never goes away".



"I was back on stage with the Spice Girls in 2019," she said. "We did these incredible stadium shows in the U.K. and I was Sporty Spice for the first time in such a long time.



"It made me realize she's always in there, she never goes away; I don't become her, she's in here."